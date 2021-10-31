Loved ones gathered to remember Holocaust survivor Mickey Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local holocaust survivor is being honored in the Wabash Valley.

The public was invited to come out to remember Mickey Kor on Saturday. He was a very special asset to the Candles Holocaust Museum & Education Center.

Mickey Kor is a holocaust survivor who inspired many people in his lifetime, on October 19th he passed away at the age of 95. His son, Alex Kor says one of their favorite things to do together was watch Purdue football. He says it's hard to think about how he won't have his father to watch sports with anymore.

"So that's part of it you know just knowing that things are becoming after 11 days you start thinking about the future and moving forward as a father-son relationship you won't have your father around."

Mickey's wife, Eva Kor, was the founder of Candles Museum. But he was always right by her side through it all. He did lectures there as well as many other things. Troy Fears the Executive Director of the museum says he played a huge part.

"It was very important for us as a holocaust survivor that he was it was that we celebrate his life cause it was truly a celebration."

Trent Andrews started working with Mickey Kor back in 2013, he says he will miss his friend that brought joy to everyone he came in contact with.

"He was always smiling even after telling his story of survival Mickey would find a way to bring happiness to other people to make sure they weren't upset by his story despite him being upset by his story."

Alex Kor hopes people will be inspired by his dad's story to do something nice for someone else.

"My hope is that there will be some sense of inspiration and motivation to do something good in the world. It doesn't have to be on a grand scale."

Folks here tell me his legacy will live on forever.