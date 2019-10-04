'Love where you live,' Community members join forces for a city-wide cleanup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday morning community members will join forces for a city-wide cleanup.

The cleanups began in 2003 as an effort to beautify the area and have blossomed ever since.

News 10 spoke with Ann Butwin. She's the director of the organization 'Keep Terre Haute Beautiful.' She says these cleanups help people take more pride in where they live.

"I feel the more people who get involved and are aware, the better our city will be and more pride we will take in our city. I mean our motto is 'Love where you live' and I think that says it all," Butwin said.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on volunteering:

It starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.

Route maps, gloves, bags, and snacks will be provided.

Volunteers will meet at the Terre Haute Police Department, 2015 S. 13th.

Hazardous waste, batteries, etc. will not be taken.

Butwin says the cleanups may have an influence on the younger generations.

"It sets such a positive example especially if we bring our children with us when we volunteer," Butwin said. "We are going above and beyond what's called upon as citizens."

If you have any other questions regarding the cleanup, you can contact the Mayor's office at 224-2303.