Clear

'Love where you live,' Community members join forces for a city-wide cleanup

Saturday morning community members will join forces for a city-wide cleanup. The cleanups began in 2003 as an effort to beautify the area and have gained volunteers ever since.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday morning community members will join forces for a city-wide cleanup.

The cleanups began in 2003 as an effort to beautify the area and have blossomed ever since.

News 10 spoke with Ann Butwin. She's the director of the organization 'Keep Terre Haute Beautiful.' She says these cleanups help people take more pride in where they live.

"I feel the more people who get involved and are aware, the better our city will be and more pride we will take in our city. I mean our motto is 'Love where you live' and I think that says it all," Butwin said.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on volunteering:

  • It starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. 
  • Route maps, gloves, bags, and snacks will be provided.
  • Volunteers will meet at the Terre Haute Police Department, 2015 S. 13th.
  • Hazardous waste, batteries, etc. will not be taken.

Butwin says the cleanups may have an influence on the younger generations.

"It sets such a positive example especially if we bring our children with us when we volunteer," Butwin said. "We are going above and beyond what's called upon as citizens."

If you have any other questions regarding the cleanup, you can contact the Mayor's office at 224-2303.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Fall Has Returned!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Love where you live,' Community members join forces for a city-wide cleanup

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 71°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon

Image

2020 budget for Vigo County approved

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

Korbin Allen

Image

THS Football

Image

Hey Kevin 10-3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams