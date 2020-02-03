Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Valentine's Day is next week, and the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute is getting ready early with a craft and vendor event.
More than 60 vendors will be at the Winter Valentine Vendor Event.
While it may be geared toward Valentine's Day you can find other things like clothing, kitchen items, and even someone to talk about self-defense.
It takes place on Saturday, February 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
