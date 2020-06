TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local law firm is thanking us all for doing our part to stay safe in the pandemic.

That means you can get a treat on Friday. Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin will sponsor a donut giveaway at Baesler's in Terre Haute.

There are 1,300 free donuts up for grabs.

This starts at 7:00 a.m.

The law firm says this is a way to say thank you for social distancing and protecting your neighbors.

Friday is also National Donut Day.