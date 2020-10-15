Clear
Love: Undivided Movie soon to air on Amazon Prime

A Terre Haute native is working to make a difference. His film on racial reconciliation and social injustices will soon air on Amazon Prime.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- When George Floyd was killed, his death was felt in the hearts of so many.

Some voiced their pain with protest, while one man with local ties made a film.

Some say the film Love: Undivided, is pushing the conversation about racial reconciliation even further than before.

It will soon hit Amazon Prime. Terre Haute native Logan Miller is the director. He's currently a pastor and videographer in Evansville.

Miller said when George Floyd was killed, some he knew didn't understand the gravity of his death.

"It really frustrated me to see people that I know and love respond in such an insensitive way," said Miller. 

The film will take you to a place you may have never been to. Six men share their raw, and uncut stories of dealing with racism, some first hand.

It takes place in a controlled environment. A place where Miller said uncomfortable, but much-needed conversations can be had.

"You know, my brothers who are darker than me I can remember them getting threatened just walking home. It's more about how do I challenge myself to start doing life with people who don't look like me," said Miller. 

And by creating this film, Miller said it's his way of guaranteeing, the conversation continues.

"I want to bring unity and love and I want to be able to see all people come together and live in harmony. I want things to linger on because the more that they linger on the more light that is shown on the issue," said Miller. 

In the meantime, while the video is being checked by Amazon Prime, it will be uploaded to his YouTube page free to watch.

