Clear

Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to serve prison time as part of a plea deal in the college admissions bribery case, according to court papers filed Thursday.

Posted: May 21, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to serve prison time as part of a plea deal in the college admissions bribery case, according to court papers filed Thursday.

Loughlin, 55, has agreed to serve two months behind bars and Giannulli, 56, has agreed to serve five months under the deal that must be approved by the judge. They are scheduled to plead guilty Friday via video conference.

The famous couple was scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport. They helped create fake athletic profiles for their daughters by sending the admitted ringleader of the scheme, admissions consultant Rick Singer, photos of the teens posing on rowing machines, authorities said.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli had argued that the couple believed the payments were “legitimate donations” that would go directly to USC as a fundraising gift or support Singer’s charity. They also accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because it would undermine their case.

Earlier this month, the judge rejected their bid to dismiss the case over allegations of misconduct by FBI agents investigating the scam.

They agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in a plea agreement filed in Boston’s federal court. Giannulli will also plead guilty to a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, prosecutors said. Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed.

Under Loughlin’s plea deal, she will also pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Giannulli has agreed to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

An attorney for the couple declined to comment.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people arrested last year in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” that rocked the word of higher education. They are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case.

The case uncovered a scheme in which wealthy parents paid huge sums to secure students’ admission at elite schools as fake athletic recruits or have someone cheat on their entrance exams, authorities said.

Others parents who’ve been sent to prison for participating in the scam include “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman. She served nearly two weeks behind bars late last year after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the prison sentences of some parents and allowed others to go home early.

California winemaker Agustin Huneeus Jr., who also pleaded guilty, was released from his five-month prison term two weeks early in March because of the public health crisis.

The judge has allowed other parents, including the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, to put off their prison sentences because of the virus outbreak. Michelle Janavs, whose family invented Hot Pockets, and Douglas Hodge, the ex-CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co., are allowed to remain free until at least June 30, the judge ruled. The judge said he would consider further delays if the virus crisis hasn’t lessened by then.

Janavs was sentenced to five months and Hodge was sentenced to nine months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29274

Reported Deaths: 1864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8656505
Lake3024149
Cass15646
Allen110665
Hendricks106061
Hamilton105491
St. Joseph105431
Johnson102999
Elkhart77726
Madison56857
Bartholomew44831
Clark43837
Porter42115
LaPorte36516
Jackson3381
Howard33117
Tippecanoe3313
Floyd30638
Hancock30326
Shelby30220
Delaware29724
Boone26334
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2252
Decatur22031
Montgomery19114
White1887
Harrison17519
Grant16820
Clinton1631
Greene16221
Dubois1622
Dearborn15821
Noble15520
Warrick15426
Monroe15410
Lawrence14021
Henry1394
Miami1321
Putnam1266
Vigo1267
Orange12219
Jennings1214
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott1013
Carroll812
Daviess7115
Newton719
Steuben712
Wabash712
Wayne635
Kosciusko601
LaGrange562
Washington521
Marshall501
Jasper481
Fulton471
Fayette434
Rush422
Jefferson411
Pulaski380
Clay331
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan291
Starke283
Whitley282
Owen281
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Tipton211
Wells200
Perry200
Huntington202
Switzerland180
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Spencer131
Warren121
Gibson110
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0148

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 100418

Reported Deaths: 4525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook662133074
Lake6905231
DuPage6308326
Kane4813136
Will4694247
Winnebago161540
McHenry125566
St. Clair85869
Kankakee70336
Kendall61019
Rock Island60021
Madison50246
Champaign4727
Boone32414
Sangamon31925
DeKalb2763
Randolph2463
McLean1916
Jackson18710
Macon17617
Ogle1742
Clinton16716
Peoria1676
Stephenson1611
LaSalle1308
Whiteside12810
Union1245
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Knox900
Monroe9011
Out of IL891
Coles887
Grundy832
Lee751
McDonough734
Unassigned730
Cass670
Tazewell653
Henry640
Williamson551
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams431
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan341
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston281
Douglas260
Jo Daviess220
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll132
Mercer130
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Piatt80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fewer Planes Mean Less Weather Data Being Reported

Image

Indiana set to move to the next stage of the reopening process on Friday

Image

Shots fired during domestic dispute

Image

Local pub bounces back after closing, why they say the community is part of the success

Image

First ever summer food program at Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Thursday: Cloudy, cool. High: 67

Image

Newton Care Center begins recovery after residents and workers recover from COVID-19

Image

Indiana Special Olympics are going Virtual

Image

‘He’s touched a lot of different people…’ South Knox Elementary principal retires after 44 years in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak