Clear

Lottery Sales Decline, Jackpots Adjusted

The Hoosier Lottery and the multi-state lottery consortiums that oversee the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are feeling the economic effects of the pandemic, both in sales and jackpots.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 11:22 AM
Posted By: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) - The Hoosier Lottery and the multi-state lottery consortiums that oversee the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are feeling the economic effects of the pandemic, both in sales and jackpots.

The Indiana lottery has changed its minimum jackpots on Hoosier Lotto to $100,000. Prior to last weekend, the prize would increase between $200,000 and $300,000 per roll.

“Recent decreases in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing us to reassess the amount we’re able to increase the Hoosier Lotto jackpot between drawings,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor.

Indiana lottery officials say it is registering week over week declines in Hoosier Lotto revenues since the stay at home order went into effect. The organization says foot traffic in stores, which drives sales, is down.

The lottery also says ticket sales have been limited to stores that remain open as “essential” businesses.

“And even among those stores, many are operating at reduced hours due to the current health crisis,” said Julie Henricks Mahurin, director of public relations for the Hoosier Lottery. “All of these factors have contributed to the decrease in draw game sales, which directly affects funding for jackpots.”

The consortiums overseeing the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings have also adjusted starting jackpots due to slowing sales. Both of those lotteries are offered in 45 states.

Once the current Mega Millions jackpot is won, it will be reset to $20 million. Previously, it was reset at $40 million. The next drawing is Friday evening.

The organization says future jackpot increases will be set on a drawing-by-drawing basis and will no longer have a fixed amount. The increased jackpot will be determined by sales and interest rates.

“These adjustments will allow the states and jurisdictions that sell Mega Millions tickets to continue generating much-needed revenue to support state budgets,” said Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium

The Powerball Product Group has announced guaranteed starting jackpot amounts and minimum jackpot increases have been eliminated.

Like Mega Millions, the Powerball starting jackpot has been rolled back to $20 million. The minimum increase, if a jackpot is not won, will be $2 million.

“These changes are necessary to ensure that ticket sales can support the Powerball jackpot and other lower-tier cash prizes,” said Gregg Mineo, chairman of the Powerball Product Group. “Our number one priority is making sure that the Powerball game can continue to assist lotteries in raising proceeds for their beneficiaries.”

Hoosier Lottery officials say they are “actively monitoring sales during this unprecedented time.”

The organization will publicly release financial numbers at the next Lottery Commission meeting which is set for May 12.

In 2019, the state of Indiana received a record payout of $312 million from the Hoosier Lottery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 9542

Reported Deaths: 477
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3204155
Lake87633
Hamilton51027
Hendricks36012
Johnson34725
St. Joseph2735
Madison27324
Allen18015
Decatur15513
Clark1379
Porter1352
Boone1294
Hancock1296
Floyd1165
Bartholomew1134
Elkhart1053
Morgan1053
Monroe952
Ripley883
Shelby793
Delaware774
Franklin757
Jackson740
Lawrence739
Vanderburgh651
Dearborn614
Jennings600
Howard604
Harrison592
Tippecanoe462
Vigo433
Putnam423
LaPorte424
Grant412
Warrick413
Cass331
Newton292
Greene282
Washington270
Noble251
Montgomery250
Henry231
Daviess211
Fayette203
Wayne201
Marshall190
Orange193
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Jasper191
Miami170
Scott172
Rush171
Knox160
Jefferson150
Dubois140
Whitley141
LaGrange141
Brown141
Clinton131
Steuben131
Clay130
Switzerland120
Crawford120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Sullivan60
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
DeKalb61
Posey60
White50
Martin50
Spencer40
Gibson40
Vermillion40
Wells40
Perry40
Fountain31
Benton30
Warren31
Fulton30
Pike10
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 24593

Reported Deaths: 949
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook17306630
Lake171162
Will143381
DuPage138666
Kane46324
McHenry26411
Kankakee22610
St. Clair22510
Rock Island1384
Madison1352
Kendall1162
Winnebago1124
Champaign902
McLean822
Sangamon504
Monroe494
Randolph460
Unassigned451
Macon445
Clinton390
Jackson394
DeKalb371
Peoria331
Whiteside293
Ogle281
Adams270
Henry250
Christian243
Grundy240
LaSalle241
Tazewell213
Macoupin170
Livingston170
Marion170
Boone161
Lee150
Fayette121
Williamson120
Jo Daviess110
Douglas110
Iroquois110
Woodford110
Morgan101
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jefferson90
Vermilion80
Jersey80
Bureau70
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Shelby40
Crawford40
Logan40
Clark40
Franklin40
Bond40
Massac40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Union30
Washington30
Mason30
Mercer30
Hancock30
Jasper31
Lawrence20
Menard20
Knox20
McDonough20
Johnson20
Warren20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Gallatin20
Marshall20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Fulton10
Pike10
Perry10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Cool Air Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home care facility in Terre Haute tlooking for folks to hire

Image

Police investigate stabbing at Vigo County group home - one arrested

Image

Local Music Therapist makes song to honor first-responders

Image

Knox County Damage Reporting

Image

Indiana is still in a critical time

Image

COVID-19 closing stages, artists struggling to get by

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, cool. High: 50

Image

ISU Football

Image

Hall adds two new players

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus