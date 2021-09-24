There's a lot of activities happening at the Wabashiki Wetlands this weekend - here's how you can get in on the fun

WABASH VALLEY - Ind. (WTHI) - If you're interested in the Wabash Valley's natural eco-system.. you're going to want to check out the many events taking place tomorrow at the Second Annual Explore Wabashiki Day.

The Second Annual Explore Wabashiki Day is taking place on September 25th. Riverscape is an organization dedicated to helping transform the riverfront! Riverscape Trails Committee Chair Dan Bradley says he's excited about the event.

"I think the big attraction this year is the new walkway that connects West Terre Haute to Terre Haute if you have not been on it, you owe it to yourself to do that."

There are several events happening in Bicentennial Park and the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Management Area. Bryan Horsman a Riverscape board member says it should be fun for the whole family.

"So this event will have a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, rock painting and food trucks here."

Bradley says Riverscape helps put on events like these to bring attention to the many recreational areas the Wabash Valley has.

"The mission of riverscape is to make the river a fundamental part of living in Terre Haute and to encourage people to use it and take care of it."

