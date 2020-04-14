Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Lost insurance & need insulin? Makers offer it free or cheap

Diabetes patients struggling to afford insulin, especially those losing health insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic, can get it at sharply reduced prices — even for free.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 5:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Diabetes patients struggling to afford insulin, especially those losing health insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic, can get it at sharply reduced prices — even for free.

All top three insulin makers are now offering programs to help patients.

On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk announced a new program offering free insulin for at least three months for those who have lost insurance.

Last week, rival Eli Lilly began offering most of its insulins for a $35 monthly copayment.

Sanofi already had multiple programs offering insulin for free or very little.

The companies have all been criticized for huge price increases over the past decade that have led some patients to ration their insulin.

Meanwhile, people with chronic conditions like diabetes are more vulnerable to complications if they become infected with the coronavirus.

For the Novo Nordisk program, patients must show that because of the pandemic they’ve lost their job and their health insurance, or they’ve started paying for insurance under the COBRA program. Patients can apply starting online Wednesday.

The program will run through the end of the year, Langa said. Some patients can stay on it longer than three months, including those denied Medicaid benefits during that period and those on Medicare.

The new Lilly Insulin Value Program provides Humalog and most other Lilly insulins for $35 a month to people with private insurance or without insurance. Lilly hasn’t set a time limit on the program.

Sanofi’s copay assistance lets most patients with private insurance get Lantus and other insulins for free or $10 monthly. A year ago, the company improved its Insulins Valyou Savings Program, allowing uninsured patients regardless of income to buy insulin products for $99 per month.

Qualified low- and middle-income patients can get insulin and other Sanofi medicines for free through the Sanofi Patient Connection program.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former coal mine in Jasonville becomes craft distillery

Image

Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society stays open to care for animals amid coronavirus

Image

Vincennes University works to make sure students have mental health options

Image

Wabash Valley care facilities take steps to keep patients safe

Image

Honoring the Badge: All of our first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Tuesday evening forecast

Image

Look up! Tuesday is 'Look Up at the Sky Day'

Image

Community expresses concern of utility pole near a Terre Haute church

Image

If your property was damaged after the Knox County storms last week - here's where you can report it

Image

Group works to protect local homeless through COVID-19 pandemic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus