Looking toward the future for Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The city council approved the $96 million operating budget Thursday night. The 2021 budget is more than $500,000 less than the 2020 budget.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said that is a .57 decrease. He said it's because of certain cuts they made that got them there.

But, the budget also includes a 3% salary increase for all city workers. That includes positions like city council, the wastewater treatment plant, and the mayor's office.

Mayor Bennett said even though there was a decrease in the 2021 budget they expect to see an impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the future budgets.

So, he said they are looking ahead.

"We will see some loss of revenue next year from COVID. Even if things get better in the next few months and then in 22 we're going to take a bigger hit just because things are delayed getting to us," Mayor Bennett said. "So, we're kind of preparing for 22 by reducing and leaning the budget for next year."

You will not see these budgets impact your taxes, but you will see projects like road pavement, and turn to the river projects get started in the future.

Mayor Bennett is working with the Vigo County Health Department on what trick-or-treating will look like this year. He said they will have it for just one day.

We hope to have more details on guidelines from the Mayor and health department Friday or Monday.

The city council also approved a new business to come to Terre Haute.

It's called KJB holdings. It's a printing company based in Indianapolis.

The council approved a 7-year real property tax abatement and an 8-year personal property tax abatement.

That building would go in at 1300 Ohio St. It would bring about 11 or 12 jobs to the area.