As Illinois reopens, businesses look forward to post-pandemic success

CASEY, IL (WTHI) -- This is the first time in more than a year that small businesses and restaurants in Illinois can operate at full capacity. One local restaurant owner shares his excitement with News 10 to be fully reopened once again!

Richards Farm is an American-style restaurant in Casey, Illinois. Back in March, the owners closed their doors for more than three months. During the height of the pandemic, one of the owners says there was a time he wasn't sure if the restaurant was going to survive.

"There were timeframes when we weren't open, so that was awful," Michael Richards, one of the owners at Richards Farm, said. "When you've got a business that still has expenses and no money coming in, it's very hard and upsetting."

In the following months, Richards’ says it was very stressful. The restaurant still had very few customers.

"When we did reopen, there were all of the restrictions in place," he said. "Still, a lot of people were not going to go out. We went through months, most of the second half of last year, with very low business. Then you're struggling to figure out ways to pay the bills, ways to pay the employees, ways to keep them working. It was a long year."

But now, this local restaurant and many others are celebrating the reopening of the state.

"We are glad to see this getting better and coming to an end," he said. "Being able to return to normal makes us all feel a lot better."

Richards Farm is preparing for a busy summer, filling its tables with residents and tourists from all over the area.

"It's so nice to get back to normal," Richards said. "It's been over a year. It's been a long year. Even just getting out and going to sporting events, seeing people, it's been great. I am just excited for a return to something that feels like normal."

The restaurant says they have plans to hold special events later this year including beer and wine dinners.