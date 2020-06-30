VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Looking to take a "corona-cation" without the worry?

We took some tips from a travel expert on how you can hit the road without a headache.

Traveling has changed. Airlines are operating differently, they're sanitizing more and taking higher precautions.

The same goes for hotels.

However, the biggest thing travel experts are seeing right now is a demand for road trips.

According to Sarah Dandashy, people feel more comfortable in their own cars.

"They definitely feel far more comfortable staying in their car and right now with everybody, a lot of us we've been home for quite some time so we really wanna scratch that travel itch and do it in a safe way," said Dandashy.

Hotels are working with customers by offering flexible cancellation policies... so that you can feel more at ease booking.

Dandashy tells us now's the time to book that trip you've been wanting to take.

"Go ahead and book and a lot for those social distance activities. hiking, staying outside, doing those sorts of outdoor activities. Just stay away from crowds as well and you can definitely do that with road trips and staying at hotels and maybe places you might not think of."

Dandashy tells us a few key points to keep in mind when considering traveling: