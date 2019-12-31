Looking for something to do with your real Christmas tree? The Exotic Feline Rescue Center wants to turn it into a big cat toy

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some big cats in the Wabash Valley might enjoy that Christmas tree you're looking to get rid of.

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point is accepting real trees.

Owners say the big cats like to roll around on and then tear apart the trees like big toys.

You can drop off trees daily between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Be sure to remove any decorations.

While you're there, be sure to visit with the cats finding refuge here in the Wabash Valley.

They are located at 221 E. Ashboro Road in Center Point.