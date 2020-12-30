Looking for something to do with your old Christmas tree? Give them to the big cats at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center!

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for something to do with your Christmas trees once you are ready to take them down, we have an idea for you.

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay County is looking for your unwanted trees.

It houses around 150 big cats.

Each year around this time they get treated with Christmas trees. They like to roll around and scratch them.

You can drop off your live trees at the rescue's South Ashboro Road entrance. The rescue is closed to visits right now.

You can still check in on what the big cats are doing on the rescue's Facebook page.