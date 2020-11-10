Looking for something to do this holiday season? Here are some ideas

Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season? These ideas are sure to bring you some cheer!

The Festival of Trees in Indianapolis

From November 13 through January 9, visitors can get into the holiday spirit by enjoying the exhibit in person at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in Indianapolis. Or you can take part in the new virtual experience at FestivalofTreesIndy.org.

Christmas Light Drive-Through at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis

A family holiday tradition continues at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and it’s bigger and better than ever! The show will feature new music, an extended route and additional light displays including a spectacular 240 ft. wall of lights, making it the largest synchronized show in Central Indiana. This dazzling light display will be open from dusk until 10 p.m., with extended hours on the weekends, November 13, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

Christmas at the Zoo in Indianapolis

This year, Christmas at the Zoo is open Nov. 21 through Dec. 30, closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Festivities run 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

