VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend - we have a great fall activity for you to check out.

'U Cut Pumpkin Patch and Jolly Tree Farm' in Vigo County will host their grand opening this weekend.

Thirteen local vendors and a food truck will be at the opening.

Owners say it will all be completely outdoors, so there's plenty of room to social distance. They told us with the pandemic, this is something for everyone to do safely.

