Looking for something (free!) to do this weekend? The drive-in theater has you covered

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's some free family fun coming up this weekend.

The Moon Lite Drive-In Theater in Terre Haute is inviting you to a movie night.

It happens this Sunday at 6.

Who gets to put the star on the tree? Elf!

The gates open at 5 pm with the movie starting an hour later.

After Elf, you'll be able to catch another classic, 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

Learn more here.