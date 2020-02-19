Clear

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Dating has moved from in-person to behind the keyboard and the transition has put some of you at risk to scams.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Dating has moved from in-person to behind the keyboard and the transition has put some of you at risk to scams.

According to the FTC, last year online users lost $201 million dollars to scammers.

It's not only happening across American but also right here in Indiana. 

News 10 spoke with Dr. William Mackey, a cybercrime professor at Indiana State University.

He shared a recent study by FBI uniform crime reports, that found on average $19,000 dollars we're being scammed in the Hoosier state.

This number is up by $7,000 dollars from 2017.

The study also revealed that about 4 out of every 100,000 falls victim to romance fraud.

Romance scammers also go by the name of catfish. The term refers to someone who has created an online persona for an agenda. 

So how does it work?

A catfish builds a relationship and then asks for money to visit the loved one. They also tend to use other excuses for extra cash.

Sarah Ewigleben, a criminology major at ISU says catfish tend to go for more vulnerable online users. 

"They're looking for affection, they're looking for some communication because they probably don't have a lot of interactions with people and those scammers take hold of that and prey on their weaknesses," Ewigleben explained.

So, how can you avoid the risks?

Ewigleben says by asking for more information and seeing more pictures.

"Ask hey, where are you truly from? What is your full name? Do you have Instagram? Snap chat? Let me see your face, let me see who you actually are," Ewigleben said.

Trust your gut. If it feels off it most likely is.

"Just be careful, it's happening more often to more people around the world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Image

Roots and Boots - April 18th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Image

Casey-Westfield Newton

Image

South Knox-Vincennes Rivet

Image

West Vigo Cloverdale

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Syrup production has started at Prairie Creek Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax