TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy a sweet treat at the First Congregational Church as they hold their Strawberry Fest.

It's happening until 7:00 pm on Thursday on Ohio Street in Terre Haute. You can head over and grab the works. It includes strawberries, ice cream, and a biscuit.

It will cost you $5.

This year is a little different, with a grab-and-go style. Because of this, you won't be able to park on the north side of Ohio Street, east of 6th Street.