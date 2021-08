TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new place in Terre Haute to help satisfy your sweet tooth.

On Friday, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at What's the Scoop.

It's inside of the lobby at Top Guns near US 41 and 7th Street.

The owners told us there are 40 flavors of hand-scooped ice cream, as well as ice cream cakes.

The shop makes fresh waffle cones and waffle bowls each day.