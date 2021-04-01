Vigo County Parks and Rec are looking to fill seasonal jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you enjoy the outdoors and are looking for a job, we might have something for you! The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill 24 seasonal jobs.

One VCPRD employee I spoke with turned his seasonal job into a year-round one.

"I love working outside and like I said, we get to do a little bit of everything. So, it's always new, it's always exciting," said Collin Utley, a year-round part-time Maintenance Specialist for VCPRD.

He started as a seasonal employee but worked his way up the ranks. Utley shared that he takes great pride in the work he does to better the community.

"It's great when you take part in a new project. Let's say putting in a kayak launch or building a new trail, and then you have people come back to you later and say 'hey we just walked that new trail' or 'we love the new kayak launch,' it just makes you feel good that people are enjoying in their off -time what you have worked so hard on your job," explained Utley.

According to Brian Gilbert, the Assistant Superintendent of Vigo County Parks and Recreation, the available jobs are at Hawthorn Park, Prairie Creek Park, and Fowler Park. However, as a seasonal employee, you will only report to one of those parks.

"We got seasonal gatehouse, seasonal maintenance, and seasonal beach attendant. So, if somebody is looking for outdoor employment and just being great out here in the park, please apply," said Gilbert.

The seasonal jobs are from April to November but can turn into a year-round opportunity.

If you'd like to apply for one of the available jobs, visit here. For additional questions, you can contact the VCPRD administrative office at 812-462-3392.