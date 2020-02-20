Looking for a job? The Terre Haute Parks Department is hiring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department is hiring.
On Thursday, the department posted on social media saying it has several positions open.
Some of those positions include train drivers, concession workers, and recreation staff.
If you are interested in applying - click here.
