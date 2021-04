TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mother's Day is next Sunday - and this weekend, you'll have the perfect chance to grab a gift for mom or grandma.

The Meadows Shopping Center is hosting a one-stop-shop on Saturday. There will be over 50 vendors.

If you aren't looking for a gift for your mom, you might find something for yourself.

You can also take the whole family for special pictures.

It all starts on Saturday at 9 am, and photos begin at 10 am.

This is the third year of the event.