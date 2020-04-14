WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Tuesday is a national day you might not realize exists.
It is 'Look Up at the Sky Day.'
A lot of you are hopefully staying at home under the state orders in place. You can still go outside to exercise or stretch your legs.
So take a break from the screen, get some fresh air, and look up!
Related Content
- Look up! Tuesday is 'Look Up at the Sky Day'
- Navy grounds air crew that made vulgar drawing in sky
- Cracking down on reckless driving... from the sky
- VIDEO: Sky Drone 10: Sullivan County Friday Morning
- Behind the Blues: The Angles of the sky
- 5th year for Fly In event at Sky King Airport
- Sky Drone 10 Photos: Storm damage in the Wabash Valley
- Alex Trebek back in chemotherapy after 'numbers went sky high'
- Write it out: Tuesday is National Handwriting Day
- Tuesday is Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois
Scroll for more content...