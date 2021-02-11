Look out for ice dams on your roof

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you see icicles hanging from your roof, it might look pretty, but experts say, that could be a sign of concern. With the recent snow and freezing temperatures, ice dams could develop.

An ice dam forms at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow from draining off the roof. When that happens, it can damage your roof, gutter, and even create mold or mildew in your walls.

Jimmy Harness, the sales manager at Guarantee Roofing in Terre Haute, said improper insulation is a big reason ice dams build.

"If your attic is not ventilated properly, it will heat up your roof and that snow will melt and make its way down to the cold eave where it is not heated. Then when that cold air hits that melted water again, it will freeze right on the edge of the roof, and then it'll start to back up and continue to do that throughout the process of the temperature fluctuating throughout the week," explained Harness.

Ice dams can also form when temperatures are slightly above freezing and the sun comes out. The snow on your roof will begin to melt but then freeze once it gets to your eaves. If a dam builds up, it will get under your shingles and damage your home decking and drywall.

Although you might be tempted to get on a ladder and pull it off yourself, experts say doing that can cause much more damage.

If you notice an ice dam on your roof, get professional help. Climbing on a ladder or a roof in wet and icy conditions can be dangerous.