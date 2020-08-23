Look ahead: Traffic alerts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Clay county, state road 42 will be closed tuesday.

This will last from 630am to 7pm.

This is due to maintence crews replacing a pipe structure.

The closure is two miles west of state road, between Clay county roads 300 and 4-25 west.

And starting next Monday in Terre Haute Lafayette avenue will be closed at 7am.

From the railroad tracks North of ft harrison road.

This is due to track replacement and widening for the changes on the Lafayette avenue reconstruction project.

It will go from August 31st to sepetember 4th, ending at 5pm.