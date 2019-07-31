Look Back at July

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This July has been a month of surprises.

Temperatures, and rainfall have followed some abnormal patterns.

First, temperatures. This month, we only had 8 days that were above average.

As far as below average goes, we had 11 days below average.

We had 12 days this month that were about average.

On top of that, we had our coolest day of the month on July 22nd. That day was a high of only 78, which is 10 degrees below average.

Now rainfall.

In July, we usually verage 4.66 inches of rainfall on the month.

This July, we only picked up 2.87 inches of rain, which is 1.79 inches below the average.

So July largely was drier than average, and it was mostly cooler than, or about average temperatures.