Look Ahead To April

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are officially into a new month.

With April here, comes a whole new set of weather possibilities.

Like I usually do, I’m taking a look at how the month could shape up.

First up are temperatures.

Here in the Wabash valley, and for most of the eastern half of the United States, we are looking to be above average.

The northwestern United States is the only place that’s trending below average.

We’ve already had many warmer than average days, so this isn’t a surprise.

Now we move onto precipitation.

Something to note about this, nowhere in the United States is looking to be below average.

The entire country either has equal chances, or above average trends.

Here in the Wabash Valley, we fall right in the category of being slightly above average.

What this means for us, is the potential for an active storm season.

When you combine this with what the National Weather Service is saying, we could also see the potential for flooding.

We are entering one of the most active weather periods of the year.

So make sure you’re staying tuned to Storm Team 10 for the most accurate and up to date information.