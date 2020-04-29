Loogootee woman killed in Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday morning crash in Daviess County ended with a Loogootee woman dead.

The two-vehicle crash happened on US 231 at Deerfield Drive near Odon.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash involved a passenger car and a semi.

Police say 64-year-old Brenda Fields was killed when they believe she crashed into the semi.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.