DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday morning crash in Daviess County ended with a Loogootee woman dead.
The two-vehicle crash happened on US 231 at Deerfield Drive near Odon.
According to Indiana State Police, the crash involved a passenger car and a semi.
Police say 64-year-old Brenda Fields was killed when they believe she crashed into the semi.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Related Content
- Loogootee woman killed in Daviess County crash
- Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash
- Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Daviess County Election Results
- Two adults, two children killed in Daviess County crash
- Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash
- Fire destroys Daviess county business
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Daviess County seeking community input
- Two dead in crash north of Loogootee
Scroll for more content...