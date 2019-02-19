Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Loogootee will soon have it's own website

The city of Loogootee is looking to take control of its own website.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nicole Fahey is a long time resident of Loogootee.

Fahey says, "I love how we are a community and we all come together as one. And I just love the atmosphere of it. How everybody knows everyone."

Fahey has worked for years at the Loogootee public library. She says that's where she hears about what's going on in the city.

Fahey explains, "When you work at different places that's really public, a lot of people just spread like wildfire, information."

Fahey says she also gets information from social media. That's where city leaders hope to step in.

Mayor Noel Harty explains, "People go on the social media, and that's where they go for. And with us having our own website they'll know automatically that's where they need to go."

The city is currently represented by loogootee.com. However, that site is operated by a resident not the city. Harty hopes taking control of their site will give the city more options for residents.

Harty says, "Ultimately so you can go on eventually and even pay your utility bills. Hopefully on there. And be able to click on and obtain information about the city."

Fahey is preparing to move out on her own. She says paying bills online would help.

Fahey says, "I think it'd be a great idea just to go to one place to pay all of your utilities. Like your water bill, your electric bill and I think it'd be a lot easier on people who maybe can't get around town a lot."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

Image

Lightning Makes Grass Greener

Image

Sheriff Plasse pushing for ordinance in the counties

Image

'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new

Image

'...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

Image

Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

Image

Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

Image

Loogootee will soon have it's own website

Image

Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

Image

Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property