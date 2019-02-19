Loogootee will soon have it's own website

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nicole Fahey is a long time resident of Loogootee.

Fahey says, "I love how we are a community and we all come together as one. And I just love the atmosphere of it. How everybody knows everyone."

Fahey has worked for years at the Loogootee public library. She says that's where she hears about what's going on in the city.

Fahey explains, "When you work at different places that's really public, a lot of people just spread like wildfire, information."

Fahey says she also gets information from social media. That's where city leaders hope to step in.

Mayor Noel Harty explains, "People go on the social media, and that's where they go for. And with us having our own website they'll know automatically that's where they need to go."

The city is currently represented by loogootee.com. However, that site is operated by a resident not the city. Harty hopes taking control of their site will give the city more options for residents.

Harty says, "Ultimately so you can go on eventually and even pay your utility bills. Hopefully on there. And be able to click on and obtain information about the city."

Fahey is preparing to move out on her own. She says paying bills online would help.

Fahey says, "I think it'd be a great idea just to go to one place to pay all of your utilities. Like your water bill, your electric bill and I think it'd be a lot easier on people who maybe can't get around town a lot."