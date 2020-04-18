Loogootee teen gets surprise Sweet 16 celebration

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI)- Friends, family and the Loogootee community came together to celebrate a special birthday.
Mallorie Sutton was surprised by a 'Sweet 16 Caravan.'
Folks got in their cars, honked and waved signs to help Mallorie celebrate her special day.
Happy birthday Mallorie!
