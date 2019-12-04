Clear

Loogootee public library is open for business

The project to build a new building wrapped up just weeks ago.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday afternoon Jennifer Zehr tidied up the children's room at the Loogootee public library. Zehr moved to the small community from Texas to be the library's children's librarian.

Zehr explains, "Eventually we got the funding and I was able to move up here to start a regular position."

The children's librarian is one of the many new things with the new building. Giving residents and kids alike more resources in the small community.

Zehr says, "We're going to offer so much for the community. They were already offering so much but now we can offer even more now that we have the space."

Everything was moved from the old building to the new in just two days. It's a process that required a lot from a few.

Carolyn Parsons-Downey says "The first day I walked in, when they had I think twenty-some in here, it was overwhelming."

Library director Darla Wagler continues, "It just looks better then what we even imagined. With the metal shelves and just so much space."

A $1.1 million USDA loan provided the funding. For over a year the library has been fundraising to pay for the downpayment of $200,000. Not too long ago that goal was met.

Staff now can concentrate on bringing new programs and new opportunities to the small community.

Zehr says, "The kids just love it. They go in there and they don't want to leave. Their parents are having to like drag them out because they're having so much fun."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
A Sunny, Mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee public library is open for business

Image

Hey Kevin featuring Santa

Image

Boys and Girls Club receives $1,000 donation

Image

State approves three teacher preparation programs at ISU

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office trains with THPD's Special Response Team

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

United Way Safety Net Program

Image

Meals on Wheels holds third annual Share a Meal fundraiser

Image

Red Cross asks for your help with blood donation

Image

Process of filling the Terre Haute YMCA pool has started

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans