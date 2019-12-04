Loogootee public library is open for business

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday afternoon Jennifer Zehr tidied up the children's room at the Loogootee public library. Zehr moved to the small community from Texas to be the library's children's librarian.

Zehr explains, "Eventually we got the funding and I was able to move up here to start a regular position."

The children's librarian is one of the many new things with the new building. Giving residents and kids alike more resources in the small community.

Zehr says, "We're going to offer so much for the community. They were already offering so much but now we can offer even more now that we have the space."

Everything was moved from the old building to the new in just two days. It's a process that required a lot from a few.

Carolyn Parsons-Downey says "The first day I walked in, when they had I think twenty-some in here, it was overwhelming."

Library director Darla Wagler continues, "It just looks better then what we even imagined. With the metal shelves and just so much space."

A $1.1 million USDA loan provided the funding. For over a year the library has been fundraising to pay for the downpayment of $200,000. Not too long ago that goal was met.

Staff now can concentrate on bringing new programs and new opportunities to the small community.

Zehr says, "The kids just love it. They go in there and they don't want to leave. Their parents are having to like drag them out because they're having so much fun."