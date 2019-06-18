Clear
Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Loogootee man.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Loogootee man.

It happened around 8:30 Monday night near 9186 South 1125 East in Loogootee.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and traveled nearly 400 feet before hitting a tree.

Bystanders performed CPR on the driver, identified as 59-year-old Donald Ray Harris.

He was taken to the Jasper Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police say Harris likely had a medical emergency before the crash.

