Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Loogootee man.

It happened around 8:30 Monday night near 9186 South 1125 East in Loogootee.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and traveled nearly 400 feet before hitting a tree.

Bystanders performed CPR on the driver, identified as 59-year-old Donald Ray Harris.

He was taken to the Jasper Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police say Harris likely had a medical emergency before the crash.