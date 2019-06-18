Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Loogootee man.
It happened around 8:30 Monday night near 9186 South 1125 East in Loogootee.
Police say the vehicle left the roadway and traveled nearly 400 feet before hitting a tree.
Bystanders performed CPR on the driver, identified as 59-year-old Donald Ray Harris.
He was taken to the Jasper Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Police say Harris likely had a medical emergency before the crash.
