Loogootee Police K-9 officer Roxy has passed away

The Loogootee Police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 officer Roxy passed away due to health issues.

The K-9 worked alongside Captain Hennette for over 6 years.

In a letter from Hennette he said Roxy was responsible for 139 arrests during her time as an officer.

The department tells News 10 Roxy was a great asset to the police department and will be missed.

Roxy's end of watch was Monday.