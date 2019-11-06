Loogootee High School sent to lockdown after phone call threat

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Martin County school went on lockdown Wednesday after school officials said they received a threat.
It happened at the Loogootee Community School Corporation.
In a statement, the school corporation said a potential threat was made over a phone call to Loogootee High School.
As soon as they received the call, school leaders implemented internal security protocols and contacted law enforcement.
Police searched the high school, and a short time later, the lock-down was lifted.
According to the school corporation, law enforcement did not believe the thought was credible.
