Loogootee High School sent to lockdown after phone call threat

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Martin County school went on lockdown Wednesday after school officials said they received a threat.

It happened at the Loogootee Community School Corporation.

In a statement, the school corporation said a potential threat was made over a phone call to Loogootee High School.

As soon as they received the call, school leaders implemented internal security protocols and contacted law enforcement.

Police searched the high school, and a short time later, the lock-down was lifted.

According to the school corporation, law enforcement did not believe the thought was credible.