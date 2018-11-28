Clear

Longtime Terre Haute construction expected to wrap up soon

News 10 spoke with the Terre Haute City Engineer's office on Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic note to pass along.

They told us 25th and Margaret Avenue intersection is set to reopen on December 5th.

And then, on December 14th, crews hope to have the Margaret Overpass complete and ready for drivers.

The opening dates depend on the weather.

After the overpass is open, contractors will continue to work on things like landscaping through the spring.

