Long time Terre Haute Company officially closing it's doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Columbian Home Product has been in Terre Haute since 1902, but in December, they officially stopped production at their plant here.

News 10 talked with the owner of Columbian Home Products, LLC, Dick Ryan. He said it's bittersweet having to close this plant, but at the end of the day, it was no longer making a profit.

Ryan said they announced they would be closing in September. At that time, they looked for someone to buy the property, but for a number of reasons couldn't find anyone.

He told us, right now the plant is still operating. That is only to continue shipping what had already been sold and produced. He said he expects the plant will officially close around March, whenever the last item is shipped.

Right now, Ryan said they are looking for someone to sell the property when they officially stop shipping in Spring.

Columbian Home Products, LLC submitted a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Notice of Plant Closure to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in September. It said the Terre Haute plant would be closing and the termination of 82 employees would start on December first.