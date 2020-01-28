Longest and Shortest Days of The Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We all know we get a lot of sunlight in the summer, and lots of darkness in the winter, but why is that?

When we look at a globe, the earth is always tilted on its axis at about 23.5 degrees.

The earth not only spins on its axis, but it also orbits the sun.

First, we’ll start with winter.

The winter solstice is when we have the least amount of daylight or the most amount of darkness.

This is because the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun.

When this happens, we, in the northern hemisphere have winter, while the southern hemisphere has summer.

Now the opposite.

The summer solstice is when we have our longest day of the year.

This means we get more sunlight than darkness.

Now something to remember, The tilt of the earth doesn’t change when this happens.

As we orbit the sun, we are just tilted more toward the sun because we are on the opposite side of our orbit.

We are already starting to see more light.

This year, the summer solstice is set to happen on June 20th.

Since the winter solstice happened last month, we’re creeping closer to the longest day of the year.

That’s going to slowly bring us more sunlight each day.