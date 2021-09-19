Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time community leader is being honored in a special way this weekend.

The Lost Creek Community Grove came together today to celebrate and honor the life of Mike Phillips.

Phillips was a 1969 Indiana State University graduate and served the university his entire career. He was on ISU's basketball team from 1967 to 1968. He was inducted into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

In 2007, he passed away and is survived by his wife Rita and 4 children. But the community is still honoring him nearly 15 years later.

Saturday, family and friends introduced the debut of the "Michael L. Phillips Memorial Basketball Court."

"He always loved athletics and it just seemed very appropriate to honor him by having this court," Dee Reed, the President of Lost Creek Community Grove said.

Phillips' family says he would've been thrilled with the new basketball court for all to enjoy!