Long-time Vincennes University leader Phil Rath has passed away

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is mourning the loss of one of its long-time leaders.

On Friday, the school announced the passing of Phil Rath.

Rath died early Friday morning.

He has served as the Vice President for Financial Services and Government Relations since 2000.

He has worked at VU since 1983, serving in a variety of different positions.

Funeral services are pending.