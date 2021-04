TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time Terre Haute public servant is retiring.

Mark Bird has been the inspector for the Vigo County Weight & Measures Department for more than 20-years.

There was a retirement party for him on Friday.

He's been responsible for inspecting fuel pumps, scales, and timing devices.

Bird was previously on the Vigo County Council.

He also had runs for State Representative and Terre Haute mayor.