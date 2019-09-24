Clear

Long-time Terre Haute City Clerk Chuck Hanley has passed away

News 10 has learned former city clerk Chuck Hanley died on Monday night.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute leader has passed away

News 10 has learned former city clerk Chuck Hanley died on Monday night.

Those who knew Hanley are calling his passing the end of an era.

He began his term as Tere Haute City Clerk in 1983.

He retired in 2018 due to personal reasons.

On Tuesday, we spoke with former circuit and city court judge, David Bolk.

He called Hanley a close friend who got along well with everybody, adding his knowledge for local politics was unmatched.

Bolk says his passing will leave a void n the local political arena.

"He would rather say, he'd rather have 10 folks for him who had 10 friends than a political endorsement. He was genuinely a caring person, he cared about people," Bolk told us.

His funeral services will take place on Saturday at the St. Benedict Church in Terre Haute at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

There will be a visitation for Hanley on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home on south 25th Street.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Not as Cool Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-24

Image

Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

Image

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Image

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Image

Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Temperature Differences

Image

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse