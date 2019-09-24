Long-time Terre Haute City Clerk Chuck Hanley has passed away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute leader has passed away

News 10 has learned former city clerk Chuck Hanley died on Monday night.

Those who knew Hanley are calling his passing the end of an era.

He began his term as Tere Haute City Clerk in 1983.

He retired in 2018 due to personal reasons.

On Tuesday, we spoke with former circuit and city court judge, David Bolk.

He called Hanley a close friend who got along well with everybody, adding his knowledge for local politics was unmatched.

Bolk says his passing will leave a void n the local political arena.

"He would rather say, he'd rather have 10 folks for him who had 10 friends than a political endorsement. He was genuinely a caring person, he cared about people," Bolk told us.

His funeral services will take place on Saturday at the St. Benedict Church in Terre Haute at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

There will be a visitation for Hanley on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home on south 25th Street.