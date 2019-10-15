Long-time Robson business set to close its doors

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A long-time business in one Illinois city is closing its doors.
Tempco Products Co. in Robinson, Illinois is going out of business.
News 10 spoke with workers on Tuesday. They say the business has been in operation since 1958.
They also told us the company employs more than 40 people
Tempco Products Co. has not released a closing date to News 10 at this time.
According to the company's website, it manufactures windows and doors.
