TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time businessman and community servant is retiring.

A celebration was held on Wednesday for Bill Tennis. Tennis spent 50 years as an employee at Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries.

He spent 39 years as the company's CEO.

Tennis is credited with expanding the number of people served and the number of donations to Goodwill.

His last official day will be June 23.