Long term care facility in Linton reports third resident death

Officials at Glenburn Home in Linton, Indiana said a third resident has died from the virus.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A long term care facility in another Wabash Valley community has confirmed another resident death from COVID-19.

The facility is still reporting seven employees have the virus.

The facility is still reporting seven employees have the virus.

We're told they're in a two week quarantine.

There are now nine residents who have tested positive for the virus.

We're told eight of these residents are currently isolated in the facility.

One resident has been admitted to the hospital.

Terre Haute
