Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WTTV)– A Logansport fire that killed six people, including four children, is being investigated as a possible criminal case, according to the Cass County sheriff.

The call for the fire came out around 1:50 a.m. in the 4300 block of Pottawatomie Road on the east side of the city.

Cass County Fire Lt. Steve Crispen says the sheriff’s department arrived on the scene first. They rescued two adults, a mother and an adult son, who are now at the hospital.

But there were still six people inside the two-story home who they were not able to reach. The home was 80 percent involved with heavy fire at the time. Video from Mitchell Kirk with the Pharos-Tribune shows the flames. Cold temperatures and strong winds also posed challenges for fire crews.

“It’s pretty numbing when initial dispatch is telling us people are entrapped in the structure and they’re saying multiple people,” Lt. Crispen said.

Fire crews went on attack and tried to get inside and rescue the others, but they were unsuccessful. Two adults and four children died in the fire, officials said early Wednesday. The ages of the children range between 2 months old and 10 years old. In an update late Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said one death has been officially confirmed.

“We haven’t confirmed how many people are missing at this time. Obviously we were given information but we can confirm we have one fatality at this time," said ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum.

“This house has collapsed and there is a lot of damage to the interior and fire damage from some combustible materials, so it’s very difficult [to get inside],” said State Fire Marshal Jim Greeson.

“We have currently three investigators from the state fire marshal’s office and homeland security here--we have a fourth coming in later. So our investigators will work diligently to gather information and samples and whatever they can to help make that determination if possible,” Greeson said.

At one point, ammo inside the house started going off.

The house is in a rural, non-hydrated area, so they had to truck in water to battle the flames. Crews were out of water within five minutes, and they had to stop fighting the fire until more water could be transported to them. Also, the freezing temperatures made it difficult.

Fire crews said it was still an active fire, and were unable to recover the victims’ remains.

“We’re probably going to have to wait until daytime and stuff to get heavy equip in here and make sure the structure is safe enough for us to go in there and do recovery of the individuals that are in here,” Lt. Crispen said.

Lt. Crispen has been working with the fire department for 35 years, and he says it’s been one of the toughest days of his life.

“It’s very difficult what this community has gone through the last couple of months… the Logansport fire department losing two young children in a structure fire on the south side… two weeks later they lost an elderly person on the southeast end. Now we have this going on here where we’ve apparently lost six people in this fire here,” Lt. Crispen said.

Currently, it’s being investigated as a possible criminal case, and officials are not yet sure if it’s accidental. The fire marshal will make that determination.

The sheriff’s department said they did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived at the scene.

