Lodge No. 19 hits huge milestone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The oldest organization of any kind in all of Terre Haute and Vigo County celebrated their 200th anniversary!

Terre Haute Lodge No. 19, Free and Accepted Masons, celebrated the 200th anniversary of their charter.

The lodge held an open house and rededication ceremony on Saturday.

Visitors went on guided tours of the temple between 11 and 5 p.m. where they had the opportunity to view historic lodge records and artifacts.

The open house concluded with a rededication ceremony and banquet for members and their guests.

Organizers say this milestone is a very big deal!

"It's kind of a celebration of what we've had with this community. The relationship we've had. Some of the things we've been able to do...some of the members we've been able to attract," Presiding Lodge Officer Ian Bertucci said.

The lodge encourages people to come in for a tour to find out more about their history!