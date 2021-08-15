Lodge 85 hosts back to school bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A back-to-school bash is preparing students for the start of the school year, and for many local students the first day of school is almost here!

Saturday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85 in Terre Haute used their raised funds to distribute school supplies to local children.

The event was sponsored by DIY rentals, pure entertainment, and dedicated cuts.

They donated backpacks stuffed with supplies for 250 children.

Additionally, children enjoyed a bounce house, a DJ, pizza, and free haircuts.

This is something the organization raises money for all year round to help positively give back to the community.

"It feels great, anytime we can do this to help," Lodge 85 vice president Curtis Stoffel said.

"Especially the kids in the community...I mean it's just a great feeling."

Lodge 85 will also have a Shop With a Cop event coming up during the holiday season.