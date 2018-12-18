Lock your door: Car thefts increase during the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's crunch time to get your holiday shopping done! Christmas is one week from today. Police warn you to be alert as you do your last minute errands. Cops say they see a jump in burglaries over the holiday season.

Master Trooper Matt Ames, Indiana State Police, says car thefts increase during the holidays when everyone is out shopping for gifts. He says he doesn't have an official tally of how many car thefts and break-ins have been reported so far this year. But, Ames confidently says the numbers are always too high around the holiday season.

"They {thieves} will sit and watch people go out to their vehicles," Ames said. "They are watching where you place your items."

Ames says parking lots are an easy target for thieves.

"If you have items in your vehicle, take them inside your residence," Ames added. "If you need the items in your vehicle at all times, put them in your trunk so they can't be seen."

He warns people to be extra cautious around the mall and other shopping centers. These are the places Ames says they see the most trouble.

"People just walk up to the car and check the handle to see if it's locked," Ames said.

It's a reminder to all this holiday season, to keep your valuables out of sight and out of the hands of the wrong people.

Lock your door after you park. Even if you are going inside for just a couple of minutes. Ames says this is the number one mistake people make. Also, police say if 'you see something, say something.' Call your local police department.