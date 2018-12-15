Locals work towards becoming new volunteer firefighters

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteer firefighter numbers across the nation continue to decline, but here in the Wabash Valley, a new group of volunteers is working to better serve the community.

Saturday morning Nathan Augustus was among six recruits found themselves getting ready for written and practical exams so they can be volunteers with the Sugar Creek Fire Department.

"I have a lot of close family and friends and being part of something like this is really cool to me because you're able to give back a little bit. You’re able to be more of a part of that community," said Augustus.

Each trainee learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be a firefighter, but it is no easy task. What started off as a class of twenty-two people is now down to this.

"It pushes you mentally and physically,” said Kaci Smith, another firefighter recruit. “To know that I’ve made it to this point and pushed through it is amazing like it's a really good feeling."

Saturday's training consisted of a live fire demo, but this will be the first of many times these students practice these drills. It takes six months of training to be approved as a volunteer firefighter.

It’s a course that can be long and stressful. To these future firefighters, they say they will do whatever it takes to better serve the community.

"Whether it is a house fire, you know. My goal is to be able to help,” said Augustus.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter reach out to your local fire department. If you live in Sugar Creek Township, check out their website here.